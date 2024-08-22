Maya likely to be re-elected as BSP national president

LUCKNOW: Mayawati is likely to be re-elected as the Bahujan Samaj Party’s national president for a fifth term during the party’s national executive committee meeting scheduled for August 27. BSP chief Mayawati (File)

“In August 2019, Mayawati was elected as the national president, and according to the party’s constitution, the election of the national president is held after the completion of a five-year term,” said a BSP leader.

State presidents, senior party functionaries from all state units, as well as coordinators and office-bearers, have been directed to attend the meeting, he said.

Mayawati is also expected to discuss the upcoming assembly elections in four states—Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand—as well as the strategy for the by-election on 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Buoyed by the success of the Bharat Bandh organised in various states on Wednesday, the BSP chief congratulated party cadres through a post on the social media platform X.

On police action against protestors in Bihar, she said, “The police brutality against innocent people during the bandh in Patna, is deeply saddening and condemnable. The government must take action against the culprits. The central government should also take the reservation issue seriously in light of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ and seek a proper solution soon.”

Mayawati said the bandh demonstrated the anger of the SC/ST communities towards the conspiracies of parties like SP, Congress, and BJP, who aim to render their reservation rights ineffective and eventually abolish them.