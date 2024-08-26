 Maya praises BJP, slams Cong for neglecting SC/ST quotas - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Maya praises BJP, slams Cong for neglecting SC/ST quotas

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 26, 2024 07:28 PM IST

Mayawati accused the Congress of failing in its responsibilities despite being in power at the centre and praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their support during that period.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has once again criticised the Congress party on SC/ST reservation issues. She also targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, referring the infamous Guest House incident and questioning the Congress’s silence on the matter.

BSP chief Mayawati (File photo)
In a post on her social media account X on Monday, Mayawati wrote, “Why did the Congress never speak out about the deadly attack on me by SP on June 2, 1995, when BSP withdrew support? The Congress government at the centre at that time also failed to fulfil its responsibilities. It was only after the opposition surrounded Parliament and pressure was put on the then Home Minister that the Congress government took action. The Congress government had bad intentions and wanted to impose President’s Rule in UP after the incident, secretly running their government. BSP thwarted this conspiracy.”

Mayawati continued, “Why does Congress feel discomfort when the BJP and the entire opposition fulfilled their duty to save me from the criminal elements of the SP? People should stay alert. Additionally, BSP has been pressuring both Congress and now BJP for years regarding the caste-based census, which the party has long supported. But after the caste-based census, will Congress be able to secure the rightful benefits for SC, ST, and OBC communities, especially concerning the classification and creamy layer in SC/ST reservation, on which they remain silent? Congress needs to answer.”

News / Cities / Lucknow / Maya praises BJP, slams Cong for neglecting SC/ST quotas
