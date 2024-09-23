Maya questions govt policies on women’s safety

Expressing concern over recent crimes against women across the country, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday questioned the policies on women safety of the state and central governments. HT Image

“It is very sad to indulge in narrow politics of allegations and counter-allegations on the increasing incidents of crimes against women in UP, Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka and elsewhere in the country, whereas this is the time for serious thinking about whether there is a grave flaw in the intentions and policies of governments regarding women’s safety?” the BSP chief stated in a post on ‘X’ in Hindi on Sunday.

She further stated that prima facie the “negligence” of governments and the “involvement” of police in such heinous crimes happening back-to-back was making the situation even more serious. “It is very important for everyone to abandon this negligence and be impartial and serious, so that the state and the country can be saved from the disrepute caused by such heinous crimes,” she mentioned in her series of posts on ‘X’.

With input from agencies