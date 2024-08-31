Maya slams Cong over announcement of ‘Bharat Dojo Yatra’

Reacting to a social media post by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about launching the ‘Bharat Dojo Yatra’ soon, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the Congress while calling it a mockery of the people. BSP chief Mayawati (File photo)

Dojo broadly refers to a training hall or school for martial arts.

In a post on social media platform X on Friday, Mayawati said, “No one denies the importance of dojo and other sports for people whose stomach is full, but what about the millions of families struggling with poverty, unemployment, inflation and backwardness etc. who are forced to work hard day and night to earn their living. Isn’t ‘Bharat Dojo Yatra’ making a mockery of them?”

“The Central and state governments want to make crores of poor and hardworking people of the country sing bhajans on empty stomachs to cover up their failure in providing them with a proper and respectable livelihood, but how can the people tolerate the same anti-people attitude of the Congress?,” she said.

“Congress and its INDI alliance increased their strength through garnering votes from SC, ST and OBC in the name of reservation, and Constitution, but is it right to adopt this cruel attitude towards them while forgetting about their hunger and agony? Politicization of sports is harmful, it cannot be done any more,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi in a post on X on Thursday said, “During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as we journeyed across thousands of kilometers, we had a daily routine of practicing jiu-jitsu every evening at our campsite. What began as a simple way to stay fit quickly evolved into a community activity, bringing together fellow yatris and young martial arts students from the towns where we stayed.”

“Our goal was to introduce these young minds to the beauty of the ‘Gentle Art’—a harmonious blend of meditation, jiu-jitsu, Aikido, and non-violent conflict resolution techniques. We aimed to instill in them the value of transforming violence into gentleness, giving them the tools to build a more compassionate and safer society,” he said.

“On this National Sports Day, I want to share our experience with all of you, hoping to inspire some of you to take up the practice of the ‘Gentle Art’. Bharat Dojo Yatra is coming soon,” he said.