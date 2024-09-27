Mayawati slams UP govt order on eateries, terms it ‘politics’

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Thursday slammed the UP government’s directive to display names and addresses of eatery operators, proprietors and managers, saying it was more about electoral politics than food safety. “Will the adulteration end by forcefully getting people’s names written on shops etc,” she asked. (File Photo)

“The UP government’s announcement of making it mandatory to install cameras along with the names and addresses of the owners and managers in hotels, restaurants, dhabas etc. is similar to the action taken during the Kanwar Yatra, sparking discussions that this is less about food safety and more about diverting public’s attention through electoral politics,” Mayawati stated in a post on X.

Though there are already very strict laws regarding adulteration, especially in food items, still due to the government’s negligence, the market of adulteration is “flourishing” everywhere. “Will the black business of adulteration end by forcibly getting people’s names written on shops etc?” she stated.

Mayawati also expressed concern over the Tirupati laddu row. “The news of adulteration of ‘prasadam’ laddus with fat in Tirupati temple has already made people across the country very sad and agitated and politics is going on over this too. After politics in the name of religion, who is the real culprit of such a disgusting play with people’s faith? Thinking about this is necessary,” she added.