Mayawati slams Congress, SP; dismisses alliance speculation

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday slammed Congress' Samvidhan Samman Sammelan organised in Prayagraj on Saturday and called upon her supporters to be cautious of the double standards in thinking, behaviour, and character of the grand old party and its alliance partner, Samajwadi Party (SP).

In a series of posts on the social media platform X, Mayawati ruled out the possibility of an alliance with Congress or SP in the Lok Sabha or the assembly elections. After SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the BJP over the derisive and derogatory remark made by BJP’s Mant (Mathura) MLA Rajesh Chaudhary against Mayawati, there was speculation of bonhomie between SP and BSP in political circles, but the BSP chief put a curtain on the rapport between her party and SP.

Attacking Congress, Mayawati said the followers of Bhimrao Ambedkar would never forgive the Congress Party, which organised the Samvidhan Samman Ceremony in Prayagraj on Saturday, for not honouring Baba Saheb, the chief architect of the Constitution, with the title of Bharat Ratna both during his lifetime and after his death.

Also, “when Kanshi Ram, who gave impetus to Baba Saheb’s movement, died, this Congress, while having a government in the centre, did not declare a single day of national mourning in his honour, and neither did the SP government declare state mourning. Be cautious of such double standards in thinking, behaviour, and character,” she said.

Apart from this, “why did Congress not conduct the National Caste Census during its government before the BJP came to power at the Centre, and why are they talking about it now? Whereas the BSP has always been in favour of it, because its conduct is very important in the interest of the weaker sections,” she said.

While speaking at the conference on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his demand for a nationwide caste census, saying that 90% of the people of the country are sitting outside the system, and this step should be taken in their interest.

Mayawati further said, “The silence of Congress, SP, BJP, etc. in the face of the ongoing conspiracy to make the reservation given to SC/STs under the Constitution ineffective, and to abolish it through classification and the creamy layer—is this their love for Dalits? Be careful.”

Further questioning the parties, the BSP chief said, “Will it be in the interest of SC, ST, and OBC classes to form an alliance with these anti-reservation parties like SP and Congress in any election? This will not happen at all, so now they have to stand on their own. This is the advice!”