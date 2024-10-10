Mission Shakti: Mega push to women empowerment in UP

LUCKNOW The UP government is organising a slew of events across 18 temples in the state as part of a major push for Mission Shakti, with renewed focus on women’s empowerment this Navratri. In sync with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the department of culture is spearheading programmes not only at Shakti Peeths, but also at other key temples aiming to promote social and economic uplift of women and blending cultural traditions with the government’s efforts in this regard. Eight workshops will be held across the state to promote artistic skills among women and girls, covering activities like folk singing, rangoli, sculpture making, and painting from October 15 to December 31. (File Photo)

As part of the initiative, temples are engaged as platforms to spread awareness about empowerment, educational outreach, gender equality, safety, and opportunities for women.

From the government’s perspective, it also serves as a strategic outreach towards women voters, particularly in the light of upcoming elections. Engaging temples reflects a move to blend cultural and religious sentiments with the broader political goal of securing support from women, while simultaneously promoting their role in society.

Renu Rang Bharti, assistant director, department of culture, said: “On the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, a series of cultural programmes, including Devi Gayan, Durga Saptashati Paath, Akhand Ramayan Paath, and tableaus, are being organized at various Devi temples and Shakti Peeths across UP. These events are part of the larger Shakti Mahotsav celebration, which will feature devotional songs and folk dances centered around the tradition of Devi worship at 18 prominent Shakti Peeth sites in the state.”

Minister of culture Jaiveer Singh said broader cultural activities are also taking place. In Mission Shakti 5.0, six divisions of the state will host exhibitions, showcasing ancient statues of Goddess Durga and other deities.

A booklet based on these exhibits will be published. The State Archives will also organize exhibition focused on women’s laws and empowerment. Eight workshops will be held across the state to promote artistic skills among women and girls, covering activities like folk singing, rangoli, sculpture making, and painting from October 15 to December 31, he added.

Efforts will be made to document traditional folk songs, folk dramas, and tribal arts, with focus on women’s empowerment. These will be archived and published. Five seminars will be held in collaboration with the higher education department, focusing on women’s safety and empowerment, from ancient to modern times.

A three-day conference honouring 151 women from across the country will be held in Prayagraj and Noida, besides seminars and literature on women’s empowerment in other parts of state. Ten divisions of the state will host cultural programmes, where women artistes will perform, highlighting issues related to women and girls.

KEY TEMPLES HOSTING THESE EVENTS

Maa Pateshwari Temple, Devipatan, Balrampur

Shitla Mata Temple, Mainpuri

Vaishno Devi Temple, Firozabad

Kali Mata Temple, Jhansi

Katyayani Shaktipeeth Temple, Vrindavan, Mathura

Alopi Devi Temple, Prayagraj

Vindhyavasini Shaktipeeth Temple, Mirzapur

Naimisharanya, Sitapur

Gorakhpur Temple, Gorakhpur

Chandrika Devi Temple, Lucknow

Kali Bari Temple, Lucknow

Other major temples in Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Chitrakoot