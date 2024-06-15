Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli: MCF plans boosting water conservation capacity by 100 m litres in 2024-25

The Modern Coach Factory (MCF), in Rae Bareli, planned a water conservation strategy and developed 100 million litres water conservation capacity in 2023-24, as part of Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a government release read. Water conservation efforts on in Rae Bareli (HT Photo)

“With 100 million litres water conservation capacity generation in 2023-24, total water conservation capacity of the MCF has risen to 530 million litres. The MCF has planned to further create 100 million litres water conservation capacity in the current year 2024-25,” an official said.

In the financial year 2023-24, MCF Rae Bareli, had executed five rainwater harvesting projects having recharge potential of 30.20 million litres per year.

To optimise cost of water conservation, innovative rainwater harvesting concept through recharge bore digging, along the periphery of existing pond has been developed, in which concrete and brick work has been eliminated.

Ten recharge bore wells had been constructed along periphery of existing pond further increasing water recharge capacity of 33.12 million litres per year.

In addition, one existing pond in Joggers cum Eco Park had been enlarged resulting in increase of water holding capacity by 18 million litres. Three ponds having water holding capacity of 12.49 million litres have also been excavated.

Diversion of rainwater passing through Mathana Nala on the MCF premises has also been executed. This is going to be a game changer as rainwater of large catchment areas covering dozens of villages will be tapped and used for rainwater harvesting.

A mega water conservation plan has been adopted and four ponds of total holding capacity 30.49 million litres and five rainwater harvesting and 10 recharge bores along the periphery of existing pond having total 63.22 million litre recharge capacity was created during FY 2023-24.