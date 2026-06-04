Mosque, other structures razed for expansion of Kashi railway station

A mosque and other structures in the Kila Kohna area of Bhadau Chungi near Rajghat were demolished during the early hours of Wednesday for the expansion and redevelopment of Kashi railway station, which is being developed as an inter-modal transport hub, officials said. The mosque, located in the Adampur police station area, was demolished and the debris cleared during the night. (Sourced)

The operation was carried out by a joint team of railway and administration officials with the deployment of more than 1,000 police personnel led by deputy commissioner of police (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Banswal and assistant commissioner of police (Kotwali) Vijay Pratap Singh.

The mosque, located in the Adampur police station area, was demolished and the debris cleared during the night.

The locality was cordoned off, major access routes were sealed and around 1,000 personnel, including police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and central forces, were deployed to prevent any untoward incident, officials said.

Five bulldozers were used in the operation, which began around midnight and continued under the supervision of administrative and police officials.

“The police force was deployed as per requirement,” additional commissioner of police (law and order) Shivhari Meena said.

ACP Singh said the deployment was made in coordination with railway officials to maintain law and order.

According to local residents, the mosque was around 200 years old. However, a senior official said the mosque and several other structures had encroached upon railway land. The land was cleared in coordination with the local administration for the expansion of Kashi railway station.

Located near Namo Ghat in Varanasi, Kashi railway station is being upgraded with new passenger facilities. The project includes construction of three-storey buildings at both entrances and a 200-metre-long concourse connecting them.

The air-conditioned concourse will function as a foot overbridge and house seating areas, waiting halls, lounges and commercial stalls. Stairs and escalators will provide access to all platforms.

After redevelopment, the Rajghat side will become the station’s main entrance, while the existing entrance will serve as the secondary entry point. Facilities such as ticket and reservation counters, parking areas, modern restrooms and waiting halls will also be expanded.

Officials said railway authorities had sought assistance from the administration and police to remove encroachments from railway land. A heavy police force remained deployed in the area after the operation, and officials said the situation was under control.