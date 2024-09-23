Mother, 2 brothers arrested for 17-year-old girl’s murder in Sambhal

The kin of a 17-year-old girl allegedly shot her dead on the outskirts of Sondhan village in Sambhal district, police said. They added the girl’s mother and her two brothers had been arrested even as a search for her maternal uncle was underway. (For representation)

A day after the girl’s death on September 18, one of her brothers lodged a complaint raising suspicion on two boys who were previously arrested for allegedly abducting and raping the girl. The boys, who hailed from the same village as the girl and her family, were released on bail only a fortnight ago, police added.

Police officials said the family conspired to murder the girl as they feared that the case was bringing them disrepute.

The girl was shot dead when she was returning to her village on a motorcycle with her brother and mother.

After the girl went missing earlier in February, her father had lodged a complaint against Rinku, one of the two accused boys, who was then booked under the provisions of the POCSO Act.

On Sunday, police detained Rinku and his associate Pappu who were released after their interrogation.

As the needle of suspicion pointed towards the family members and after substantiating their doubts through examination of the CCTV footage, circumstantial evidences and other information, police interrogated the family members who reportedly admitted their crime.

Police were also said to have recovered the country-made pistol used in committing the crime and motorcycle.