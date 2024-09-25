Multiple road accidents leave one dead, many hurt in Lucknow

A 22-year-old B-Pharma student died in a road accident near the Teele Wali Masjid, on Bandha Road, under the Thakurganj police station area of Lucknow, on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The student was going to have tea with his friend early in the morning when his speeding bike went out of control on a turn, due to which the student’s head hit the pole. Passers-by immediately took him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. The body was handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem examination,” said police in a press note.

The deceased, identified as Manish Singh, a resident of Mau, was a B Pharma final year student at MC Saxena College in Lucknow. His cousin, Ashwani Singh, said that Manish’s father is a farmer and he was the eldest among four siblings.

Friends said that there was no light at the place where the incident happened, due to which he could not see anything and collided with the pole.

Likewise, a road accident took place in Mohanlalganj police station area of Lucknow on Wednesday morning as a tractor-trolley and a pick-up collided. The collision was so severe that the tractor overturned and the pick-up driver got stuck inside the vehicle in a badly injured condition and remained stuck inside it for a long time.

“With the help of police and local people, he was taken out in an injured condition after a lot of effort. Many people including the drivers of both the tractor and the pickup have been injured in this accident. All the injured were immediately sent to Mohanlalganj Community Health Center for treatment,” Lucknow police said in a press note.