Lucknow: Medal winners at the Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya were on cloud nine during the 14th convocation ceremony on Wednesday. As they posed for lensmen standing next to their parents and teachers, the sparkle in their eyes and the joy on their faces narrated the saga of their hard work. Medal winners with governor Anandiben Patel and other guests. (HT)

Governor Anandiben Patel presided over the event. Speaking on the occasion, she said that education for children should be started from Anganwadi to achieve the goal of a developed India. “Universities can play an important role in bringing about revolutionary changes in the field of education. The aim of education is not just to get a degree, but also to understand and fulfill one’s responsibilities towards the society,” she said. The governor also gave prizes to students from village schools who won in different competitions and educational kits to Anganwadi workers .

Chief guest, founder of Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Among Youth (SPIC MACAY) Kiran Seth emphasized the importance of classical music and dance among students. “Classical music and dance are effective in building concentration and patience. Music helps in achieving goals in all disciplines by developing creativity and helps in bringing out the inner soul ,” said Seth.

In all, 22 students were conferred with 47 medals during the convocation ceremony. Two tabla students were also awarded their PhD degrees on the occasion.

The face of the university topper, Shivam Awasthi (28), a student of Master of Performing Arts (MPA) in Bharatnatyam, was wreathed in smiles when he stepped on the stage to receive his medals during the convocation .

“I had tears of joy in my eyes while receiving my medals and degrees during the convocation . I was inspired after watching shows on doordarshan. My teacher Gyanendra Bajpai played a pivotal role as mentor, teacher, guide and motivator in my journey,” said Awasthi who wants to promote Indian culture across the world.

Neelanchal Pandey (24), a student of MPA tabla who received two medals, said,”I felt a sense of accomplishment and responsibility when the medals were bestowed upon me during the ceremony.”

Anurag Maurya (25), a student of MPA vocal who received four medals, had tears of joy in his eyes when he received the medals. “I tried giving my best to achieve accolades in the final leg of my educational journey. Now, I wish to pursue my PhD and become a professor,” he said .

She quit profession to follow passion

Lucknow: From being a rehabilitation counsellor in King George’s Medical University to receiving two medals in the convocation, Neha Qazi’s journey was all about following her passion.

“I completed my Bcom along with diplomas in psychology and business operations and masters in commercial studies. I worked with KGMU for a few years as a rehabilitation counsellor at the time of the pandemic. However, my passion for music drove me to the university,” said Neha.

Her mother was also interested in music and used to write songs after hearing them on the radio. She passed away in 2013 after suffering a heart attack but her love for music is alive in Neha Qazi.

“My father supported me when I sought his permission to learn music and pursue it as a full time career, but my relatives don’t know about me pursuing music because they don’t consider it good,” she shared.

She now wants to create fusion music and a platform for people with no musical background.