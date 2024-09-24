National Book Fair begins from Sept 27; dedicated to Kakori martyrs

: A special corner dedicated to literature related to freedom fighters and start-ups will be a major attraction for bibliophiles visiting Balrampur Garden during the 21st National Book Fair (NBF). Officials addressing media persons ahead of National Book Fair on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The ten-day book fair will begin from September 27 and continue till October 6 from 11am-9pm daily. Entry will be free for all age groups. Over 68 publishers will be a part of the book fair which includes – Rajkamal Prakashan, Lokbharti Prakashan, Vaani Prakashan, UP Hindi Sansthan, UP Urdu Akademi etc.

This was shared by convenor, NBF Manoj Singh Chandel while he was addressing the press ahead of the programme on Tuesday. “New publishers like Geeta Press (Gorakhpur), Unbound Script and Vardhaman Books (Delhi), Flydream Publications (Indore), Shubhi Prakashan (Gurugram), Future Solutions (Prayagraj) will be part of the book fair this time. A minimum of 10% off will be given to all the readers who buy books during the book fair,” said Chandel.

Director NBF Aakarsh Chandel said that the theme is set to celebrate the contribution of freedom fighters during the Kakori Train Action Plan.

“We want the youth to feel proud about the contribution of our freedom fighters and so a separate corner will be set at the book fair for the same. Several cultural programmes will also be organised to pay tribute to them,” said Aakarsh.

A start-up literature festival will be held on Gandhi Jayanti. It will make people aware about the fast-pacing start-up ecosystem.

“Entrepreneurs and authorities associated with organisations including Invest UP, Innovation Hub Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India will be part of the lit fest. It will bridge the gap between entrepreneurship and literature. A special corner for start-up related books will also be a part of the fair,” said founder start-up track Ali Hasan.