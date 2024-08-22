National Science Day: Govt push to popularise space science, tech among students

The students of council (government) schools of the state will be given information on the theme ‘Touching Lives While Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga’, on the occasion of National Space Day to be celebrated on August 23. The effort is to attract the children of council (government) schools of the state towards space science and technology. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

According to an official press statement, this is the first occasion when India is going to celebrate National Space Day on August 23. On this day, last year, the Vikram Lander had landed on the surface of the moon.

On this occasion, council children will be given information about space and technology through various activities. During this time, special classes will be conducted based on ISRO’s space achievements (such as Aditya, space technology).

Workshops will be organised and sessions of exhibitions and lectures etc. will also be conducted. Apart from these, participation of children in various activities will be ensured. Based on the Chandrayaan module, a 30-minute special video film will also be shown to the children by NCERT, New Delhi.

Basic education minister (independent charge) Sandeep Singh has said that it is our constant endeavour to provide modern and contemporary knowledge to council children. Attracting children towards space science and technology on National Space Day is also one such effort.