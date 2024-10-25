Need for local bodies to also open employment avenues: Yogi

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted UP’s transformation into a development-driven state over the past seven years and underscored the need for rural and urban local bodies to focus on development projects that not only improve civic amenities but also create employment opportunities. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during inauguration of the newly constructed Mahant Digvijaynath Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, at Shri Digvijaynath Higher Secondary School in Maharajganj district, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

The CM made these remarks during a public address in Maharajganj district adjoining Gorakhpur, where he inaugurated 505 development projects totalling ₹940 crore and unveiled the newly constructed office building of Nagar Panchayat, Chowk Bazar.

He emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious vision for an “Aatmnirbhar” (self-reliant) and “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) by 2047 was a shared national goal, encouraging citizens to engage with both development and India’s cultural heritage.

The government is working on a war footing to realise this goal, but there is also a unique role for local bodies, gram panchayats and the public to reflect on how they can contribute in building a developed India, Adityanath said.

“It is crucial for nagar panchayats and local bodies to connect with development areas that not only expand civic services but also open avenues for employment,” he added.

The projects inaugurated and for which foundation stones were laid span critical sectors, including roads, education, vocational training, healthcare, support for stray cattle, vending zones for street vendors, drinking water facilities, tourism development, police services and fire brigades.

Adityanath highlighted the commitment of both central and state governments to making India a developed nation. “Major highways, airports, medical colleges, IITs, schools, and colleges are being constructed. Additionally, industry and employment sectors are making significant advancements,” he said.

The CM introduced the Nagar Panchayat Secretariat model, where computer operators are now appointed at the gram panchayat level to assist with essential documentation, such as income, birth, death, and residence certificates. Employment opportunities were also being created in public amenities management. For instance, women caretakers are employed to maintain public toilets, funded through user charges, while ‘BC Sakhis’ (Self-Help Group members) facilitate banking transactions for villagers, providing a vital source of income. Currently, there are over 42,000 active BC Sakhis across Uttar Pradesh, he added

Adityanath announced the establishment of convention centres in villages, offering venues for events like weddings and creating maintenance jobs for locals. Additionally, local shops supported by government-built warehouses will now sell general consumer goods alongside ration, creating more jobs for residents.

He emphasized that if gram panchayats create additional income sources, the government will provide substantial support, ensuring no shortage of resources and promoting self-reliance. He also expressed optimism that under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, India would emerge as a developed nation by 2047, balancing development with its cultural heritage.

The CM encouraged people to connect with their heritage, citing the redevelopment of Lehra Devi Temple and Sonari Devi Mandir, which he said, created a platform for businesses to thrive in these sacred spaces.