Nemicon-2024: ‘Lifestyle changes have changed nature of medical emergencies’

There is no issue of budget for King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and the state government has been clearing a majority of the proposals from the campus, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak while inaugurating National Emergency Medicine and Intensive Care Conference ‘NEMICON-2024’, a conference organised by the emergency medicine department of KGMU on Saturday. U.P. deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak at the conference in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)

“KGMU is making efforts to provide better treatment options to patients with the introduction of new technology and modern treatment methods. Recently, additional land has also been provided to KGMU for expanding facilities and reducing issues faced by patients,” the deputy CM said.

Prof Haider Abbas, HoD, emergency medicine, KGMU, while sharing the significance of the conference said that changes in lifestyle has changed the pattern of medical emergency and instead of earlier cases related to infection, now more cases are of cardiovascular diseases, road traffic accidents (RTAs), cancer and renal diseases.

“Earlier illness and even death related to cholera, plague, TB were common. Now, as lifestyle has changed, stroke, heart problems, hypertension, cancer, renal disease are reported more at the emergency wing of hospitals,” said Prof Abbas.

“During the two-day meet we intend to discuss the change in pattern of emergency cases and the nature of treatment that needs to be changed,” said Prof Abbas.

The two-day conference is themed ‘From Crisis to Care: Trends and Transformation’, focusing on the current challenges and future prospects of emergency medicine and intensive care. The goal is to highlight the critical role of emergency healthcare and discuss the integration of the latest technologies and practices into modern medical care.