Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nemicon-2024: ‘Lifestyle changes have changed nature of medical emergencies’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 05, 2024 08:08 PM IST

Now, medical emergencies are more of cardiovascular diseases, road traffic accidents, cancer and renal diseases, it was said

There is no issue of budget for King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and the state government has been clearing a majority of the proposals from the campus, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak while inaugurating National Emergency Medicine and Intensive Care Conference ‘NEMICON-2024’, a conference organised by the emergency medicine department of KGMU on Saturday.

U.P. deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak at the conference in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)
U.P. deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak at the conference in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)

“KGMU is making efforts to provide better treatment options to patients with the introduction of new technology and modern treatment methods. Recently, additional land has also been provided to KGMU for expanding facilities and reducing issues faced by patients,” the deputy CM said.

Prof Haider Abbas, HoD, emergency medicine, KGMU, while sharing the significance of the conference said that changes in lifestyle has changed the pattern of medical emergency and instead of earlier cases related to infection, now more cases are of cardiovascular diseases, road traffic accidents (RTAs), cancer and renal diseases.

“Earlier illness and even death related to cholera, plague, TB were common. Now, as lifestyle has changed, stroke, heart problems, hypertension, cancer, renal disease are reported more at the emergency wing of hospitals,” said Prof Abbas.

“During the two-day meet we intend to discuss the change in pattern of emergency cases and the nature of treatment that needs to be changed,” said Prof Abbas.

The two-day conference is themed ‘From Crisis to Care: Trends and Transformation’, focusing on the current challenges and future prospects of emergency medicine and intensive care. The goal is to highlight the critical role of emergency healthcare and discuss the integration of the latest technologies and practices into modern medical care.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On