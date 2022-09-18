No polio cases in U.P. in last 12 years: CM Yogi

No polio cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 12 years and the state has successfully controlled encephalitis, malaria, dengue and kala-azar too, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath while inaugurating the pulse polio programme here on Sunday.

“When we make collective efforts, we find solution. India was able to control polio and this makes us feel the collective power of community participation. People must be cautious as it is highly contagious and there are still countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan where polio cases are being reported,” the CM added.

Yogi further said 77,000 booths had been set up in the state on the first day of the drive to administer polio drops to children. In the second phase, 33,000 mobile vans will provide polio drops to children in remote areas of the state.

“Only 40 cases, including seven of Japanese encephalitis and 33 of acute encephalitis, were reported in the eastern U.P. till September, which is equivalent to zero compared to the cases reported in the past,” he said.

The chief minister said with increasing awareness of people as well as campaigns to control communicable diseases run thrice a year, Uttar Pradesh had been able to control several diseases, including encephalitis, dengue, malaria and black fever (kala- azar).

“I have been a witness to the deaths due to encephalitis for three decades. The victims included one-year to 15-year-old children in such cases reported between mid-July and mid-November,” he added.

Yogi also said Uttar Pradesh has also successfully controlled malaria, dengue and kala-azar cases. Earlier, maximum number of dengue cases were reported in Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh and Mathura districts while malaria was reported in Bareilly and Budaun and kala-azar in Bundelkhand region.

Lauding the Centre for its effective management of Covid-19 pandemic, Yogi said the government has given 200 crore doses of Covid vaccines for free to its citizens. He said in Uttar Pradesh, more than 38 crore Covid vaccine doses and 3.77 crore precaution (booster) doses had been given so far.

“Uttar Pradesh has also fared well in the National Family Health Survey in the last five years with the state’s average in controlling level of anaemia among pregnant women and teenage girls being better than the national average,” he said.

Lauding the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop discrimination against the girl child, Yogi said the Uttar Pradesh government has also launched Kanya Sumangala Yojana which takes care of a girl child right since her birth until she completes her graduation, giving her certain amount of money at different stages of her life, including when she is born, completes one year, joins school and enters fifth grade. “Till now, 14 lakh girls have benefited from the scheme while the state government has also got married two lakh girls without any dowry,” the CM said.