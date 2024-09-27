No power, no water: Massive fire in Lucknow area building hits life

LUCKNOW: Fire fighters had a tough time as a massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of a commercial building on Latouche Road here on Thursday morning. However, there were no reports of any causalities, said the fire department. The fire was controlled after over 9 hours. (HT)

The fire was controlled after over 9 hours. However, the fire department is yet to give details of the exact time when the fire was extinguished.

Lucknow CFO Mangesh Kumar said, “We received information about the fire at around 10 am. The building was commercial where several shops were located. No information has been received about anyone being trapped . People have been evacuated from nearby houses.”

The damage due to the fire has not been assessed so far. The cause of the fire is said to be a short-circuit.

The fire was so strong that the fire brigade team had to spray water from all sides of the building. Fire men were also seen entering with oxygen cylinders as the inside of the building was full of smoke.

Due to the blaze , the Latouch Road area was full of smoke and people had to cope with the smell of burning electronic goods.

More than 100 shops in the area had to be temporarily closed so that the fire brigade vehicles did not face any inconvenience in bringing water which was being filled from another hotel nearby.

The electricity was also cut off in the area since morning due to which there was no water in many houses.