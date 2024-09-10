Nod to 5 more medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh

In a major leap, Uttar Pradesh has added 600 MBBS seats to its existing number as more colleges have been allowed to take admission from the current academic session. Uttar Pradesh now has a total of 11,200 MBBS seats. (For Representation)

“We got permission for Gonda Kaushambi, Chandauli, Kheri and Auraiya with 100 MBBS seats each,” said Kinjal Singh, director general, medical education, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. In Lalitpur and Kanpur Dehat, number of seats has gone up by 50 each.

This means Uttar Pradesh now has a total of 11,200 MBBS seats. These include 5,150 seats in government medical colleges and 6050 seats in private ones. Earlier, the state had applied for 13 new medical colleges but 6 (five of which have now got permission) were rejected.

Seven districts that got permission earlier included Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Kanpur Dehat, Kushinagar, Lalitpur, Sultanpur and Pilibhit. The total number of MBBS seats added to the state this year is 1200.

After the permission for six colleges was denied by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the U.P. directorate of medical education and training applied for review but could not get success.

Later, it applied with the Union health ministry under the rules and permission was granted for five colleges. The remaining one is Sonbhadra for which the department will file a fresh application.

The state government is working on one district one medical college and under it, 14 more colleges will start soon. As of now, the state has 70 medical colleges while some districts have more than one.