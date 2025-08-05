Not scared of police, “PDA Pathshala” will continue: Akhilesh

Amid a controversy surrounding “PDA Pathshala”, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said it will continue across the state as his party workers are not scared of police and that the CM himself should attend it to observe the conditions. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The CM should see how dilapidated the condition of the schools is. Children were injured when the roof of a school collapsed in his home district,” he said.

“The BJP government is against education. Those who are against education are the biggest mafia. The government is filing FIRs regarding education. If it thinks that it will close the PDA Pathshala and PDA tuitions with the help of police, it is its misconception,” he claimed.

“The SP workers have resolved that till the government does not send teachers and principals to the closed schools, the PDA Pathshala will continue,” Yadav said while speaking to media after garlanding the statue SP ideologue Janeshwar Mishra on his birth anniversary at the park named after him here.

The SP chief claimed that the decision to close and merge primary schools is wrong and it should be stopped. “New schools were built by the Samajwadi government. Abhinav schools were opened. Sanskriti school was opened in Lucknow but the BJP government did not let it run,” he claimed.

On flood-like situation in many parts of the state, he alleged, “Even after spending ₹20,000 crore in Prayagraj, houses are submerged in flood waters there. The government is not giving relief to the victims. There is no drinking water. There are no toilets. There is no arrangement for the treatment of patients.”

“In the capital Lucknow, the mayor is from BJP and the government is of BJP, but even then drains are clogged. There is a pile of garbage. There are potholes on the roads. There is waterlogging and mud everywhere,” Yadav alleged.

On the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of assembly polls, the SP chief claimed when the public started defeating the BJP, a plan to cut votes in the name of SIR was brought.

Seminar marks SP leader’s birth anniv

A seminar on socialism marked the birth anniversary of the Samajwadi Party leader the late Janeshwar Mishra in Lucknow on Tuesday. Releasing the Janeshwar Vichar Pradeepika on the occasion, SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh shared the teachings and memories of Janeshwar Mishra aka Chhote Lohia.

“The BJP government is imposing its communal agenda in the name of nationalism. This government is hell-bent on snatching the smile from the faces of most of the poor to serve the interests of a few capitalists,” Shivpal alleged while speaking at the seminar.

“The SP is the party of every person who wants harmony, goodwill and brotherhood in the society. Even though Lohiaji (Ram Manohar Lohia), Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and Janeshwarji are not there to guide the socialists today, their immortal thoughts will always show the way,” he added.