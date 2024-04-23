Our welfare schemes reach people without discrimination: Adityanath

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that “politics of performance” was the mark of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that made government welfare schemes reach every person (underprivileged) without discrimination. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers to Lord Hanuman on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Adityanath said during the 10-year visionary leadership of the PM, combined with the efforts of double engine government, 25 crore people had risen above the poverty line and criticised the Congress for “misleading people with false slogans for over six decades.”

“In 1970, Congress gave the slogan ‘Gareebi Hatao’, but they couldn’t do it. Congress ruled for six decades and continued to mislead people by raising the same slogan. Despite 70 years of independence, Congress and its allies ruled for the most extended period, yet astonishingly, even after independence, 50 crore families did not have their own bank accounts. Over 4 crore families did not have their own homes,” said the CM in Gorakhpur speaking to a section of media persons before starting his journey for Amroha and other districts of western UP.

The CM contrasted this with the BJP-led government’s efforts to improve the lives of citizens, listing several poverty alleviation and welfare schemes.

“In the truest sense, if you look at the various poverty alleviation and welfare schemes of our government that reach every person without discrimination--whether it’s through Jan Dhan accounts, free ration facilities, a 5 lakh health insurance cover, providing toilets in every house, giving tap water to every home, or providing housing to 4 crore families – you’ll see that it’s a long list. For four years, 80 crore people have continuously benefited from free ration facilities. Besides, 50 crore poor families had their Jan Dhan accounts opened,” said Adityanath.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed confidence that with people’s blessings, the Modi government would succeed in achieving the target of 400 seats in the Lok Sabha election.

With the completion of phase 1 of LS election, the Congress and its allies had been disapproved of by the people, he said.

The CM accused the Congress of dividing the society on Hindu-Muslim lines and recalled that the country had witnessed the result of such politics in the form of division of country.

Adityanath performs puja on Hanuman Jayanti

Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday prayed to Lord Hanuman at Gorakhpur temple on the occasion of Chaitra Shukla Purnima and Hanuman Jayanti.

According to an official release, Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on Monday evening after intensive campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and spent the night at the temple.

On Tuesday, he performed special worship at the temple, participated in rituals amidst Vedic chants and finally conducted ‘aarti’ of Lord Hanuman, the release said.

He also extended his greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion. “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state and all devotees on Shri Hanuman Jayanti! May the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji, the giver of eight powers and nine treasures (’ashta siddhi nav nidhi ke daata’), an ardent devotee of Lord Shri Ram, be bestowed upon everyone. I pray to him for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the entire creation. Om Hanumate Namah,” the CM said in a post on X. PTI