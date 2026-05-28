Over 1,300 police personnel deployed in Lko for Eid-ul-Azha security

: The Lucknow Police has deployed more than 1,300 police personnel along with Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) companies across the city to ensure peaceful celebrations of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) on May 28, officials said on Wednesday. In addition, six PAC companies, wireless units and Local Intelligence Unit teams will remain stationed at sensitive locations. (For representation only)

Special security and traffic arrangements have been made around major prayer sites, including Tiley Wali Masjid, Aishbagh Eidgah and Asifi Masjid at Bara Imambara.

According to joint commissioner of police (Law and Order) Babloo Kumar, members of the Sunni community will offer namaz at Tiley Wali Masjid from 9 am and at Aishbagh Eidgah from 10 am. Shia community prayers will be held at Asifi Masjid in Bara Imambara from 11 am onwards.

Police said the entire security arrangement around Aishbagh Eidgah has been divided into four zones and five sectors to ensure better crowd management and monitoring.

As part of the deployment, 24 senior police officers, including additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCPs) and assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), have been assigned duty across the city. Besides them, 50 inspectors, 482 sub-inspectors, 737 constables and head constables, and 54 home guards have also been deployed.

In addition, six PAC companies, wireless units and local intelligence unit teams will remain stationed at sensitive locations.Police said women personnel in plain clothes, anti-Romeo squads, Pink Patrol teams and Dial-112 units will remain deployed in crowded areas to prevent harassment and ensure the safety of women during the festival. Authorities have also conducted joint briefings, mock drills and route rehearsals to strengthen crowd management and emergency response preparedness.

Officials said CCTV cameras and social media platforms will be monitored round the clock during the festival. Separate traffic advisories and diversion plans have also been issued to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the old city areas of Lucknow.