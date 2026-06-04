Nine imposters were arrested while two others fled from examination centres during the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) on Wednesday. Over 2.21 lakh candidates take TGT exam in 36 districts; 9 imposters arrested

These imposters were attempting to take the examination in place of other candidates. Further legal action is being initiated against all the aforementioned individuals, an official said.

Following the screening of suspicious individuals during the first shift, two imposters each were apprehended in Lucknow, Bareilly, and Chitrakoot, and one each in Jaunpur and Mirzapur. Similarly, during the second shift, two imposters were caught in Lucknow and one in Hathras, an official said.

The exam was held across 36 districts of the state in a peaceful, transparent, and malpractice-free environment. A total of 8,68,531 candidates had applied for the examination. The examination was conducted on Wednesday, and will also take place on Thursday in two shifts each day.

A total of 2,21,489 candidates appeared for the examination held on June 3. Among them, the participation of female candidates stood at 45.41 percent, while that of male candidates was 52.42 percent, Kumar said.

Commission chairman Dr Prashant Kumar said that on Wednesday (June 3), the first shift covered Social Science, Physical Education, Science, and Urdu, while the second shift covered Hindi, Mathematics, Agriculture, and Vocal Music.

The first-shift examination was held at 514 examination centres across the state, and the second-shift examination was held at 508 centres.

He stated that, to ensure the integrity and transparency of the examination, continuous surveillance of all examination centres was maintained from an AI-integrated Control and Command Room established at the Commission’s headquarters.

Under the supervision of Commission members, the secretary, the examination controller, and other senior officials, the activities of the candidates were constantly monitored through AI-enabled cameras.

Kumar reported that during the scrutiny of suspicious candidates in the first shift, two impersonators each were apprehended in Lucknow, Bareilly, and Chitrakoot, while one impersonator each was caught in Jaunpur and Mirzapur. Meanwhile, in the second shift, two impersonators were caught in Lucknow and one in Hathras while attempting to take the examination in place of other candidates.

“Out of a total of 11 proxy candidates, 9 were immediately arrested by the local police, while 2 fled from the examination centres. Legal action is being initiated in all these cases,” he said.

The commission chairman said that the active cooperation of the District Administration and the Police Administration was received in the successful conduct of the examination.