Pakistan-linked module was planning recce of a party office in another state: UP ATS

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF) have arrested four alleged operatives linked to a Pakistan-backed sleeper-cell network after investigators uncovered what officials described as a conspiracy involving reconnaissance of sensitive targets, recruitment of youths and expansion of terror-linked activities through digital platforms. Officials said the accused were allegedly operating under the influence of Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti and alleged terror operative Abid Jat, who, investigators claim, were attempting to establish sleeper cells in India through social media and encrypted communication platforms. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to officials, the accused were allegedly instructed by Pakistani handlers to conduct reconnaissance of a political party office in another state, a hospital and a person associated with multiple schools as part of a larger conspiracy to carry out disruptive or terror-related activities.

Officials said the accused were allegedly operating under the influence of Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti and alleged terror operative Abid Jat, who, investigators claim, were attempting to establish sleeper cells in India through social media and encrypted communication platforms.

Additional director general (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistani handlers through social media platforms and video-calling applications and were allegedly involved in reconnaissance of sensitive locations.

Officials identified the arrested accused as Mehkab, 22, from Saharanpur; Gagandeep alias Guri Singh, 25, from Muzaffarnagar; Shahrukh, 20, from Saharanpur; and Musharraf, 22, from Haridwar district in Uttarakhand. The four were arrested from Saharanpur following a joint ATS-STF operation on Tuesday.

According to ATS officials, interrogation revealed that Mehkab and Gagandeep had allegedly established contact with Shahzad Bhatti and Abid Jat through Instagram and other social media applications.

Investigators alleged that Abid Jat assured the accused that additional targets would be assigned after completion of the initial reconnaissance assignments.

The ATS further claimed the accused were instructed through video calls to recruit more youths into the network to expand alleged terror activities and spread fear in different parts of the country.

Officials alleged that Mehkab and Gagandeep later brought Shahrukh and Musharraf into the network and discussions regarding reconnaissance, financial arrangements and procurement of weapons were conducted through digital platforms.

Officials also claimed that in March 2026, Mehkab and Gagandeep held a meeting in Noida allegedly to plan a major incident intended to satisfy handlers based in Pakistan. Discussions regarding funds and weapons procurement allegedly took place during the meeting, officials said.

Senior officials said the arrests followed an extensive digital surveillance exercise in which ATS and STF teams examined nearly 200 suspicious communication links and social media accounts across Uttar Pradesh.

Electronic devices, communication records and digital evidence recovered from the accused are being analysed to trace the wider network, financial transactions and possible operational plans, officials said.

A case has been registered at the ATS police station in Lucknow under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 55, 152 and 61(2).

Officials said more arrests and searches are likely as interrogation of the accused and analysis of electronic evidence continue.

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force are jointly investigating the case.