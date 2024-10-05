Pandal takes Vatican route as committee marks 50 years

An idol of Goddess Durga carved in the monolithic style of Ajanta sculptures will be worshipped in a pandal whose decoration is inspired from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. The pandal being set up by Mitro Sangho Puja committee is coming up at Model House Park, where Durga Puja celebrations will enter the 50th year. How the pandal was expected to look like after the decorations (Sourced)

Durga puja celebrations at Model House Park was started in 1975 by AK Singh, Chandan Bose and friends. As some members of the committee relocated while others passed away, the celebrations are now organised by father and son VK and Nitesh Tiwari.

The main idea behind getting the idol painted in golden colour is to commemorate the golden jubilee celebrations of the committee this year. “The 15-feet tall idol is made by artistes from Bengal. Unlike other idols in which the artificial jewellery adorns the Devi’s idol, the jewellery for this idol is made from clay,” said Tiwari.

Apart from the idol, the main attraction of the celebrations this year will be the pandal. “We have had pandals decorated after Ram and Meenakshi temples. This year, we decided that the exteriors of the pandal resemble St. Peter’s Basilica of Vatican City. At the same time, it will help in promoting the idea that God is one,” said Nitesh.

He shared that about 2,000 bamboos, 2,000 metres of fabric, one quintal nails, 100 wooden batons, 2,000 sheets of thermocol and 120 liters of paint will give the 70-feet tall structure its shape. The pandal is likely to cost about 20 lakhs.

“Over 14 workers from Midnapore are working day and night for about a month to complete the structure and idol. This year, two dhaks, one dhol and kasa player each, will be part of the festivities,” said Nitesh.

Tiwari said that the Puja will begin from the day of Durgashashthi on October 9 and Sandhi Puja will be organised on October 11 from 6.24 to 7.12am. Mahabhog will be held on October 12 1 pm onwards followed by Visarjan on October 13 around 1pm.

Pic: The idol of Goddess Durga that will be worshipped at the Model House Park pandal in Lucknow this October; how the pandal is expected to look after the decorations