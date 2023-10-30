Panel to deicide on hike in new power connection cost today
UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) chairman Arvind Kumar will chair the meeting as its ex-officio chairman with representatives from UPPCL and discoms also participating in it.
The Electricity Supply Code Review Panel (ESCRP) will, on Monday, take a call on the UP Power Corporation Ltd’s proposal for an increase in the cost of a new power connection in the state, officials aware of the development said.
“The UPERC will issue a new Cost Data Book listing the price of each material like meter, cable, transformer revising the total cost that a person has to pay to get a new power connection,” a UPPCL official said.
The UPPCL has proposed an increase of up to 30-35% in the cost of new power connections for different consumer categories. It has also proposed an increase in the security deposit payable by industries while applying for a new power connection by more than 100%.
The ESCRP is also believed to have included in its agenda for discussion the UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad’s demand for providing a power connection at a lower cost if applied for in a name of a woman. The consumer body has demanded 33% rebate in a new power connection for women in rural areas and 15% in urban areas.
