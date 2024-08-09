Peaceful protests acceptable, but anarchy won’t be allowed: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said peaceful protests are acceptable in a democracy but no one will be allowed to create disorder under their guise. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT FILE)

Reviewing law and order through video conferencing with police and administrative officers posted in zones, divisions and ranges of the state, he told them whether it is a farmers’ organisation or any other, they must be heard if they want to express their views in a democratic manner.

“Their hopes, expectations and fears should be addressed appropriately. But no one can be allowed to spread anarchy,” Yogi added.

“Some anti-national organisations may also try to vitiate the atmosphere under the guise of democratic organisations. There have been many such experiences in the past when some anarchist organisations were present under the guise of peaceful demonstrators. The officers should probe their activities and take strict action if they are caught indulging in lawlessness,” he said.

“Social media is becoming a medium for spreading rumours. Officers should maintain a watch on it. The anti-social elements might create animosity in the society by distorting facts and spreading such information that creates hostility. All district administration officers should remain on alert. If any fake news is being spread, it should be immediately refuted with facts,” the CM said.

Yogi thoroughly reviewed the preparations for upcoming festivals as well as relief and rescue operations launched in flood-hit areas. He gave instructions to the officers to maintain law and order and carry out relief operations.

Remain alert 24×7 in festive season, officials told

In the coming days, festivals like Nag Panchami, Shravan Shomvar (Monday), Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami as well as events like Kakori train action anniversary programme and police recruitment examination will take place.

“The coming time is sensitive from the point of view of law and order. Police and local administration of every district will have to remain alert 24×7,” the CM said.

“Women’s safety is the top priority of the state government. The auspicious occasion of Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) is on August 19. Some unruly elements may try to vitiate the atmosphere. Police should increase patrolling,” he said.

Kakori centenary year, I-Day celebrations

Yogi said the historic ‘centenary year of Kakori train action’ is starting from August 9. The entire year will be dedicated to remembering the heroes of independence.

“In the same series, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is to be organised from August 13 to 15. In these three days, our national Tricolour is to be hoisted at every residence and every office in the state,” he added.

On August 14, ‘Partition Horror Day’ will be observed and on August 15, our national festival ‘Independence Day’ will be celebrated. Detailed guidelines have been issued by the state government to the district administration officers in this regard, he said.

“Public participation should be increased in all these events. Schools, colleges, NCC and NSS should be associated with the events. It is an occasion of national pride. People of all age groups should be connected to the programmes,” the CM added.

Flood relief work should continue

The CM said, “This year till first week of August, 12 districts have received more than 120% rainfall, whereas 27 districts have received normal rainfall. Eighteen districts have received less rainfall i.e. 80 to 60% and 14 have received very less rainfall i.e. 60% to 40%. Jaunpur, Shamli, Fatehpur and other districts have recorded less than 40% rainfall.”

“Flood situation is still prevailing in Ballia, Sitapur, Banda, Barabanki, Bijnor, Farrukhabad, Prayagraj and Varanasi. Relief and rescue operations should continue in all the concerned districts according to the local requirements,” Yogi said.

There should not be any compromise on the quality of food items being given to the flood-affected people. Nowhere should there be any distribution of less than the prescribed quantity. The officers should ensure that there was no distribution of stale or poor quality food items. If any irregularity is committed by vendors in supply of edible items, immediate action should be taken, he said.

Police recruitment exam

“Police recruitment examination is proposed to be held on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31. It is the responsibility of all officers to ensure that the examination is conducted peacefully and safely. In view of the examination, all districts will have to remain alert,” he said.

“Senior officers should inspect every examination centre in their area minutely. Necessary measures are being taken at the government level to ensure purity of the examination,” Yogi added.

“Officers should strictly follow the instructions given from the higher level. Large number of candidates will travel during the examination and the administration should ensure that there is no inconvenience in travel and all the arrangements should be made on time. Special attention should also be paid to the convenience and safety of female candidates,” the CM said.