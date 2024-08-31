 Police recruitment exam: 2 held in Agra for unfair practices - Hindustan Times
Police recruitment exam: 2 held in Agra for unfair practices

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 31, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Agra Two people were nabbed in Agra for unfair practices while appearing in police recruitment exam held in two shifts on Friday. About six people were under suspicion but barring two, others were found to be genuine candidates and were allowed to appear in the exam.

Agra Two people were nabbed in Agra for unfair practices while appearing in police recruitment exam held in two shifts on Friday. About six people were under suspicion but barring two, others were found to be genuine candidates and were allowed to appear in the exam.

Earlier on Thursday, a candidate was arrested from Khairgarh area. He was allegedly preparing to appear in the exam with forged documents but was arrested a day prior to the test . (Pic for representation)
“At a centre in Sadar, discrepancy was found in the date of birth of the candidate. A case is being registered against him,” informed Sukanya Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sadar.

The accused booked in Sadar area,Ankur aka Arun (37) was from Atrauli in Aligarh. He was caught at BD Jain Inter College centre after he failed to match the biometric details and was found to be appearing with fabricated documents. He was booked under Section 318(4)/338/336(3)/340(2) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“Details of others were also verified but they were found to be proper,” she said .

Another candidate who was booked was appearing at Government Inter College centre in Shahganj area.

On Friday, 3731 applicants appeared in police recruitment exam in Firozabad while 1069 abstained. Earlier on Thursday, a candidate was arrested from Khairgarh area. He was allegedly preparing to appear in the exam with forged documents but was arrested a day prior to the test .

In Mathura, 13075 people appeared in the exam on Friday.

Follow Us On