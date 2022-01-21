Political rallies in UP: ECI to take a decision today

LUCKNOW The Election Commission of India (ECI) will review the Covid situation in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to take a decision over the ban imposed on political rallies, road shows and padyatras in view of the Covid surge.

The filing of nomination papers for phase one of UP polls in 58 assembly segments in 11 districts of western UP culminated on Friday amid strict Covid guidelines issued by the poll panel. The ECI also issued a notification for filing of nominations for phase 2 of polls in 55 assembly constituencies of nine districts.

On February 10, polling will be held for 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts – Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. While polling in 55 assembly seats in nine districts will be held on February 14. These districts are – Saharanpur, Bijnore, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Baduan and Shahjahanpur.

On Friday, Shamli reported 372 fresh Covid cases, taking the active count up to 998 while Muzaffarnagar reported 331 cases (active count 1,899), Meerut 1020 new cases (active count 5,454), Baghpat 152 new cases (active count 424), Ghaziabad 778 new cases (active count 6,359), Hapur 100 new cases (active count 918), Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) 1,465 new cases (active count 8,278), Bulandshahr 406 new cases (active count 2,012), Aligarh 184 new cases (active count 1,129), Mathura 216 new cases (active count 1,874) and Agra 408 new cases (active count 3,234).

Saharanpur reported 439 fresh cases (active count 2293, Bijnore 168 fresh cases (active count 1052, Amroha 149 fresh cases (active count 760), and Moradabad 346 fresh cases (active count 2030). Sambhal reported 58 fresh cases (active count 407), Rampur 153 fresh cases (active count 980), Bareilly 426 fresh cases (active count 2034), Badaun 78 fresh cases (active count 832) and Shahjahanpur reported 186 fresh cases (active count 1012).

Collectively, these 20 districts have 43,979 active cases of the total 95,866 active cases in UP, which is around 50% of the Covid case load in the state making the task of permitting political parties to hold rallies, road shows and padytras challenging for the poll panel.

With the 16,142 fresh Covid-19 cases reported across the state in the last 24 hours, the tally of active cases in UP was 95,866. The state was also witnessing increase in the death tally. Since January 1, UP had reported 107 deaths, majority of which were reported in districts of western UP and Lucknow. The recovery rate, which was 98% in December, declined to 93.8% on Friday, said a health department officer.

UP chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said in view of the direction issued by ECI, a ban had been imposed on physical rallies, road shows, padyatras and street corner meetings across UP till January 22.

Political parties had been urged to hold virtual and digital campaigning on various social media platforms. The election commission’s guidelines were sent to all district magistrates who were directed to ensure that there is no violation of poll panel order.

The DMs will be held responsible for the violation of Covid guidelines issued by the ECI, he added.

Uttar Pradesh had ramped up Covid-19 vaccination by administering 24.29 crore doses so far. While 96.47% eligible people above 18 years received their first dose, 63.06% crore were given the both doses. The 70.92 lakh children in 15-17 age group had been given their first dose. The precautionary dose was given to 6.52 lakh eligible people. The state hopes to cover the entire eligible population above 18 years with the first dose by the end of January, said a health department officer.