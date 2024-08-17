Politics without values is a noose around neck: Yogi

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Friday that politics should be rooted in values and principles. He warned that politics devoid of these elements became a noose around the neck, said a statement from his office. Yogi encouraged every Indian to read Atalji’s speeches and poetry and described him as the ‘Ajatashatru’ (a person without enemies) of politics. (HT FILE)

Addressing the ‘Shradhanjali Sabha’ and solo poetry recitation organised on the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, the CM said, “Atalji’s tenure as an ‘Ajaatshatru’ in Indian politics was such that he was respected as a universally accepted leader by individuals from every political party.”

He further noted: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi also emphasizes that the nation is greater than any political party. We are committed to serving the country with dedication. This philosophy is evident in every worker, from the Bharatiya Jan Sangh to the Janata Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

Yogi said: “Atalji remained true to the values and principles with which he began his life. He was unique in his six decades of public service, having served the country as an MP, minister, national party president and Prime Minister.”

“He maintained an impeccable record throughout his career. This exemplary and ideal conduct is not only a model for Indian politics but also serves as an inspiration for public figures around the world. Atalji was very clear that politics must be rooted in values and principles. For instance, during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, he offered unwavering support to the Congress government, emphasizing that the Bharatiya Jan Sangh would back them to ensure the country’s security, unity, and integrity.”

The chief minister further noted that in 1975, when the Congress attempted to strangle democracy in the country and imprisoned many prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, Atalji strongly opposed this undemocratic move. To protect democracy, he merged the Jan Sangh with the Janata Party. When he perceived that the Janata Party was also straying from its values and ideals, he reasserted his commitment to principled politics. Together with Jan Sangh leaders, he founded the Bharatiya Janata Party, emphasizing that politics should be grounded in values and principles, with the nation’s interests paramount.

Yogi also recited several lines from Atalji’s poems on stage. He encouraged every Indian to read Atalji’s speeches and poetry and described him as the ‘Ajatashatru’ (a person without enemies) of politics, a leader who never lost his courage, regardless of election outcomes.

He concluded by extending his heartfelt congratulations to poet Hari Om Pawar.

On this occasion, state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, former minister Mahendra Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLA Dr. Neeraj Bora and BJP leader Neeraj Singh etc. were present.