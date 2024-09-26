Prasad’ quality in Uttar Pradesh under scrutiny

Lucknow: Post the ‘laddoo’ row at Tirupati Devasthanam, ‘prasad’ preparation in various religious cities in Uttar Pradesh is under the scanner. A statewide drive to check the quality of ‘prasad’ would be conducted in the state in which the sweets offered in the temples will undergo lab tests. The move aims to restore devotees’ faith and confidence in the sanctity of the ‘prasad’. Food Safety On wheels - a designated vehicle in Mathura markets to spread awareness on the issue of Food Safety by FSDA Mathura recently. (HT)

Minister of Ayush, Food Safety And Drug Administration Daya Shankar Mishra Dayalu said that the decision had been taken in public interest .

The FSDA officials have been directed to establish a dialogue with shop owners who sell ‘bhog’ in front of temples, especially in religious cities like Ayodhya , Varanasi and Prayagraj. The business owners will be assured about the quality check so that they cooperate when it comes to testing their food material. The FFSDA will conduct comprehensive tests on ‘prasad’ in laboratories to ensure it is free from impurities and adulterants.

The minister said , “We have taken serious note of the incidents at the Tirupati temple, where concerns were raised about the quality of prasad. FSDA officials have been tasked with not only testing ‘prasad’ but also engaging in dialogue with shopkeepers and vendors who sell bhog (food offerings) outside temples. This is especially crucial in religious cities like Ayodhya, Varanasi and Prayagraj, where the sale of ‘prasad’ is a common practice. The business owners will be assured that the quality checks are in their interest and will help them maintain high standards in their products.”

In Ayodhya, the Hanumangarhi Akhara has decided to start lab testing of laddoos sold around the temple with the help of the Food Safety and Drug Administration. The Akhara’s goal is to dispel rumours and ensure the purity of the offerings. It has initiated a dialogue with all vendors about the sampling and testing process.

Mahant Sanjay Das, national head of Sankatmochan Sena and successor to former president of the Akhara Parishad Mahant Gyandas, said that all vendors were previously asked to use only branded and approved materials to prepare laddoos . He said any vendor whose sweets failed the lab test would have to shut down his shop and he would be banned from selling ‘prasad’ in Hanumangarhi area.

Nandlal Gupta, district president of Modanwal community and general secretary of Ayodhya Trade Union said that most vendors in Hanumangarhi area had now switched to making laddoos themselves instead of buying pre-made ones. These vendors used a specific brand of ghee approved by the Akhara.

Chief food safety officer (CFSO) PK Tripathi said that since the pran-pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram, the department had been working towards improving the quality of food products, especially ‘prasad’. He confirmed that before the ceremony, the department conducted sampling from various shops, and none of the samples failed the quality test.

In Mathura, the FSDA has taken samples from shops in markets near temples .

‘We have collected samples from more than 40 shops in markets all over Mathura and Vrindavan and mainly from shops near temples. All samples met the required standards,” said Dr Dhirendra Pratap Singh, assistant commissioner heading the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) in Mathura.

To spread awareness on the issue, the Mathura FSDA launched a campaign recently. A vehicle called ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ moved in the twin religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan to make the sweet sellers aware of the standards to be maintained.

It may be recalled that Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament from Mainpuri, Dimple Yadav had alleged adulteration in ‘khoya’ (a milk product) sold at shops in Mathura and had sought inquiry into the matter, while talking to media at Mainpuri on Sunday.

However, those aware of religious matters in Mathura claimed that after special efforts by chief minister in setting up more and more gaushalas in Mathura and Vrindavan, there was no shortage of milk supply and by and large milk product sellers faced tough competition, reducing fear of adulteration in prasad sold at shops.