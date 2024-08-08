Prime accused in 120Cr AKTU fraud nabbed

The prime accused in the ₹120 crore fraud involving Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) was arrested after a lengthy pursuit on Wednesday, according to DCP North Abhijeet R Shankar. The Lucknow police on Wednesday arrested the main accused after a lengthy pursuit (HT)

The accused, identified as Anurag Srivastava of Haraiyya in Basti district, cleverly posed as an AKTU official when communicating with the Union Bank to invest the varsity funds as fixed deposits at attractive interest rates. He also masqueraded as the branch manager of the Union Bank (Vidhan Sabha Marg branch) while talking to AKTU officials to convince them to invest money in FDs for financial gains.

Srivastava, with the help of his accomplices, managed to get AKTU funds transferred from its Jankipuram branch to the Vidhan Sabha Marg branch and then to the bank account of a Gujarat-based NGO.

However, the fraud was detected in time, and the Lucknow police succeeded in getting the NGO’s bank account frozen and the money refunded to AKTU’s account.

Brijesh Kumar, the SHO of Cyber Police Station, who, along with his team, arrested the accused, said that the accused had opened a bank account in his name using fake documents. He forged AKTU’s official website to send requests to transfer its money to the bank’s FD branch and provided the account number of his fake bank account, where the money was initially transferred. He then transferred the money to the NGO’s account. The police mentioned that his accomplices had already been arrested for the crime.