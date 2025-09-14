Probe finds mosque, madrasa built on govt land in Sambhal

A case of alleged illegal occupation of village community land has surfaced in Sambhal district, heightening tensions in the affected areas. In Salempur Salar alias Hajipur and Raya Burjurg villages, under Ainchoda Kanwaha police jurisdiction, a mosque and a madrasa have reportedly been constructed on government land without authorisation. The revenue department team marking the alleged illegal structure. (HT)

A tehsil administration probe found that in Salempur Salar, a mosque had been built on 439 square metres of land and a madrasa on 0.154 hectares. In Raya Burjurg, officials detected encroachment of about one and a half bighas of government land for the construction of a mosque.

A revenue department team, led by tehsildar Dheerendra Kumar Singh and naib tehsildar Deepak Jureil, visited both villages to assess the situation. The team marked the alleged illegal structures with red indicators and issued instructions to the encroachers to remove the construction by September 20.

Dheerendra Kumar Singh warned that if the encroachments were not removed within the stipulated time frame, the revenue department would initiate strict action as per law. The drive has created tension in the villages, with residents expressing concern over possible clashes.

The inspection team also included revenue officials lekhpal Sparsh Gupta and Rahul Dhariwal. Officials said the administration was closely monitoring the situation and had appealed to the villagers to cooperate in resolving the issue peacefully.