Protest against biometric attendance continues in Lucknow University

LUCKNOW: Research scholars continued their protest at Lucknow University against the implementation of biometric attendance on Saturday. Protest in Lucknow University over biometric attendance. (Sourced)

Backed by several student unions, the protesters also raised slogans. In addition to the main demand for the withdrawal of biometric attendance, the students also called for the establishment of libraries in all departments and the extension of Tagore Library’s operating hours, among other concerns.

During the protest, members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) locked the exits of the administrative block.

“National Student Union of India (NSUI), All India Student Association (AISA), and Samajwadi Chatra Sangh (SCS) had already submitted a memorandum to the authorities regarding these issues on Friday. If we don’t receive a written response, we will continue our protest,” said Vishal Singh, a student associated with NSUI.

AISA’s Harshvardhan said that they gave the authorities 48 hours to address the issue, but instead, biometric attendance was installed in public administration, economics, and statistics departments.

Meanwhile, Taukeel Gazi of SCS said that the combined student union was mulling staging protests during the upcoming convocation week and ceremony if their demands were not met.

Jaivrat Rai, ABVP’s LU wing president and a research scholar, mentioned that they were verbally informed that a committee had been formed to address the issue. “We have demanded that research scholars be included in the review committee,” said Rai.

The student leaders and research scholars emphasised that the protest would continue until a written order addressing their demands is provided.