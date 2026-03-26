Public has received only queues under BJP govt: Akhilesh

The Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and in state for shortage of LPG and fuel in the state. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference held on Thursday at the Samajwadi Party’s state headquarters in Lucknow (HT Photo)

Speaking at a press conference held on Thursday at the Samajwadi Party’s state headquarters, Yadav remarked, “The BJP thrives on false propaganda. During the era of Hitler, Germany had only one Minister of Propaganda; however, under the BJP regime—both at the Centre and in the state—every single minister acts as a Minister of Propaganda,” he stated.

Addressing the shortages of cooking gas and fuel, Akhilesh Yadav stated that under the BJP government, the pubslic has received nothing but queues.

“The BJP government has made absolutely no preparations to alleviate the difficulties and hardships currently being faced by the people. The government’s only ‘preparation’ seems to be reducing the standard 14.2 kg LPG cylinder to a mere 10 kg.

“Instead of preparing to tackle the current crisis, the government has merely served as a reminder of the hardships endured during the pandemic. Every decision taken by the BJP has forced people to stand in queues; however, this time, the public is prepared—they will stand in line to completely wipe out the BJP,” said Yadav.

He further pointed out that India shares long-standing trade relations with both nations (US and Iran) currently engaged in conflict, however, due to the actions of the BJP, India has forfeited its opportunity to attain the stature of a global mentor.