Purpose of edu to bring change in society: Guv

Agra ::: Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel said here on Tuesday that the main purpose of education was to bring change in society. Education should not be limited to attaining degrees and medals but should have broader perspective of bringing change in society. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel awarding degree to a student. (HT)

Patel, who is also Chancellor of all universities in UP, was delivering her presidential address at the 90th convocation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra organised at Shivaji Mandapam on Vivekanand Campus of the university .

Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) was the chief guest . Special guests were minister for higher education and MLA from Agra South, Yogendra Upadhayay and minister of state for higher education Rajni Tiwari.

In all 117 medals were given to the students excelling in their subjects and 99 of them were girl students. The Golden Girl for the Convocation was Dr Arpita Chaurasia from SN Medical College who bagged 7 gold medals and one silver medal. In all 60,122 students were awarded degrees at the convocation.

The governor suggested to the medal winners to go home and place the medals around the neck of their mothers and take vow to serve them life long.

The governor told the youths to take a vow that they would not accept dowry .

She lauded improvement in Central Library of Agra university and encouraged digitalisation in preserving scriptures at KMI of Agra. She asked varsity official to do their best to attain good NAAC ranking.

Patel also inaugurated 12 buildings .