Rain, thunderstorms likely across UP from May 29; Banda hottest at 47.4°C

Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness two more days of intense heatwave conditions before thunderstorms, strong winds and widespread rainfall bring relief across the state from May 29 onwards, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9°C and a minimum of 28.3°C on Tuesday. (For representation)

The weather department on Tuesday said hot and dry westerly winds, coupled with the absence of any active weather system, have pushed temperatures sharply higher across western and southern UP. The IMD has issued a red alert for severe to extreme heatwave conditions in several districts till Wednesday. However, a fresh western disturbance and incoming easterly winds are expected to trigger thunderstorms and rainfall activity from May 28 onwards, leading to a significant drop of 6° to 8° Celsius in temperatures.

Banda remained the hottest place in UP on Tuesday, recording a blistering maximum temperature of 47.4°C. Orai registered 45.8°C, while Jhansi recorded 45.5°C. Prayagraj and Agra also reeled under severe heat, with temperatures settling at 45.4°C and 45.3°C respectively. Hamirpur recorded 45.2°C.

Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9°C and a minimum of 28.3°C on Tuesday. According to the IMD, the city is likely to witness clear skies along with strong dust-raising winds during daytime hours on Wednesday. Warm night conditions are also likely to continue at isolated places across the state.

As the state continued to reel under scorching temperatures, the IMD said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist in districts including Banda, Agra, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Jhansi till May 27. Heatwave conditions are also likely in Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Meerut, Aligarh, Etawah and adjoining districts. Warm night conditions are also expected at isolated places, increasing discomfort during night-time hours.

The weather department said rainfall activity is expected to gradually increase across both western and eastern UP between May 28 and May 30. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to affect large parts of the state during this period.

The IMD warned that wind speeds may reach 60 to 70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph, in several districts during thunderstorm activity. Hailstorms are also likely in parts of western and central UP, including Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Bareilly, Sitapur and Kanpur divisions.

According to the IMD forecast, districts including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Bareilly, Agra and Meerut are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds between May 28 and May 30. Strong thunderstorm activity, with wind speeds touching 70 to 80 kmph, has been forecast in several districts of eastern and central UP during the period.

The weather office said the prevailing heatwave conditions are likely to continue for another two days before weather conditions begin changing from May 28 onwards. “Due to widespread rain and thunderstorm activity, temperatures are likely to fall significantly and people may get relief from the ongoing heatwave from May 29,” the IMD said in its advisory.