Rajeev Krishna full-time UP DGP, phase of acting police chiefs ends

: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday appointed Rajeev Krishna as the full-time director general of police (DGP), formally confirming him as the head of the state’s police force and ending a prolonged phase during which the post was held by officers in an acting capacity for nearly four years. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath greets newly appointed Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT Photo)

A 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Rajeev Krishna had been serving as the acting DGP since May 31, 2025, when he succeeded outgoing police chief Prashant Kumar following the latter’s retirement.

Krishna, who was previously holding the dual responsibilities of director general of Vigilance and acting DGP for the past one year, is among the youngest officers to reach the state’s top police position. Having joined the IPS at the age of 22, he became the youngest officer in recent decades to be appointed Uttar Pradesh DGP. Before him, 1963-batch IPS officer Sri Ram Arun became DGP in 1997 at the age of 57.

The appointment also marks the culmination of a transition period that began after the removal of then full-time DGP Mukul Goel on May 11, 2022, amid allegations of inaction and lack of interest in official work. Since then, Uttar Pradesh witnessed a succession of acting DGPs, with Rajeev Krishna becoming the fifth officer to hold the position during this period.

Senior officials said Krishna emerged as the frontrunner for the coveted post primarily because of the manner in which he handled the state’s largest-ever police recruitment exercise. His leadership during the recruitment process helped restore confidence in the system after the police constable recruitment examination conducted in February 2024 was cancelled due to a major question paper leak, which had caused considerable embarrassment to the state government.

The recruitment exercise involved more than 48 lakh applicants, including around 15 lakh women candidates, making it one of the largest examinations conducted by any police force in the country. Under Krishna’s supervision, the examination was reconducted successfully with enhanced security arrangements, advanced technological safeguards and extensive monitoring mechanisms. The process ultimately resulted in the recruitment of 60,244 police constables without any major controversy.

Officials credited Krishna with introducing Artificial Intelligence-based surveillance systems, strict confidentiality protocols and robust anti-cheating measures to neutralise the activities of copy mafias and solver gangs. The successful completion of the recruitment drive was viewed within the government as a significant administrative achievement, particularly in the aftermath of multiple examination paper leak incidents reported in the state during 2024.

Sources in the home department said Krishna’s appointment also aligns with the state’s revised framework for selecting a permanent DGP. The Uttar Pradesh government had notified new rules in November 2024 governing appointments to the state’s top police post, and Krishna fulfilled the eligibility criteria prescribed under the new system.

With a service tenure extending until June 2029, Krishna is expected to provide continuity in policing reforms, recruitment, modernization initiatives and crime-control strategies. As the full-time DGP, he will head one of the country’s largest police forces and oversee law and order, intelligence coordination, internal security and police administration across Uttar Pradesh.

Known for his experience in vigilance, intelligence and law-and-order management, Krishna now assumes charge at a time when the state government is placing increasing emphasis on technology-driven policing, transparent recruitment processes and strengthening public safety mechanisms.