Remarkable progress towards trillion-dollar economy target: UP govt

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday claimed it had made remarkable progress in multiple sectors towards achieving the objective of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy.

An official press release said agriculture, mining, construction, transport and real estate sectors had shown significant growth, with the most substantial gains observed in the transport, storage and communication sectors.

UP’s GSDP, a key indicator of economic growth, had seen a substantial increase to over ₹25.48 lakh crore in 2023-24 from ₹22.84 lakh crore in 2022-23 . The state had witnessed growth in primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors, the release said.

The primary sector grew to over ₹6.27 lakh crore in 2023-24 from ₹5.51 lakh crore in 2022-23 . The secondary sector expanded to over ₹6.17 lakh crore from ₹5.58 lakh crore, while the tertiary sector increased to over ₹10.79 lakh crore from ₹10 lakh crore .

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors have grown to ₹59.75 lakh crore from ₹52.97 lakh crore . The mining and excavation sector has gone up to approximately ₹30,000 crore from ₹22,000 crore. The construction sector has expanded to ₹2.79 lakh crore from ₹2.63 lakh crore , while the transport, storage and communication sector has risen to ₹1.98 lakh crore from ₹1.81 lakh crore .

The real estate and business services sectors have also experienced notable growth. In the financial year 2022-23. These sectors were valued at ₹3 lakh crore and have risen to over ₹3.29 lakh crore in 2023-24. Additionally, the state government’s efforts are paying off across various other sectors, including manufacturing, energy, trade, repair, hotels and restaurants, financial services, public administration, education, and health.