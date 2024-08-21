 Remarkable progress towards trillion-dollar economy target: UP govt - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Remarkable progress towards trillion-dollar economy target: UP govt

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 21, 2024 09:26 AM IST

An official press release said agriculture, mining, construction, transport and real estate sectors had shown significant growth, with the most substantial gains observed in the transport, storage and communication sectors.UP’s GSDP, a key indicator of economic growth, had seen a substantial increase to over ₹25.48 lakh crore in 2023-24 from ₹22.84 lakh crore in 2022-23 . The state had witnessed growth in primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors.

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday claimed it had made remarkable progress in multiple sectors towards achieving the objective of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday claimed it had made remarkable progress in multiple sectors towards achieving the objective of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. (Pic for representation)
The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday claimed it had made remarkable progress in multiple sectors towards achieving the objective of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. (Pic for representation)

An official press release said agriculture, mining, construction, transport and real estate sectors had shown significant growth, with the most substantial gains observed in the transport, storage and communication sectors.

UP’s GSDP, a key indicator of economic growth, had seen a substantial increase to over 25.48 lakh crore in 2023-24 from 22.84 lakh crore in 2022-23 . The state had witnessed growth in primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors, the release said.

The primary sector grew to over 6.27 lakh crore in 2023-24 from 5.51 lakh crore in 2022-23 . The secondary sector expanded to over 6.17 lakh crore from 5.58 lakh crore, while the tertiary sector increased to over 10.79 lakh crore from 10 lakh crore .

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors have grown to 59.75 lakh crore from 52.97 lakh crore . The mining and excavation sector has gone up to approximately 30,000 crore from 22,000 crore. The construction sector has expanded to 2.79 lakh crore from 2.63 lakh crore , while the transport, storage and communication sector has risen to 1.98 lakh crore from 1.81 lakh crore .

The real estate and business services sectors have also experienced notable growth. In the financial year 2022-23. These sectors were valued at 3 lakh crore and have risen to over 3.29 lakh crore in 2023-24. Additionally, the state government’s efforts are paying off across various other sectors, including manufacturing, energy, trade, repair, hotels and restaurants, financial services, public administration, education, and health.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Remarkable progress towards trillion-dollar economy target: UP govt
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On