Kanpur, After an eight-day wait, a revised medical inquiry has held two private hospitals guilty of "serious negligence" for allegedly delaying treatment to an ITBP jawan's mother, resulting in the amputation of her hand, a top police officer said on Monday. Revised inquiry finds 2 private hospitals responsible for ITBP jawan's mother's hand amputation

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told PTI that the fresh inquiry report has held hospitals Krishna and Paras responsible for "excessive delay" in treatment, which ultimately led to the amputation of 56-year-old Nirmala Devi's hand.

Based on the revised findings, an FIR is being registered against both hospitals under relevant provisions, including Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , Lal said.

The fresh probe was conducted by a team constituted by the Chief Medical Officer , comprising senior police officers, medical experts and a doctor of the Indo Tibetan Border Police .

"The earlier report was inconclusive and did not clearly fix responsibility. We sought a point-wise review and a conclusive report," the commissioner said.

According to the revised inquiry, the delay in treatment at both hospitals was severe enough to cost the victim her hand.

The case has made headlines after ITBP jawan Vikas Singh carried his mother's amputated hand in an ice box to the police commissioner's office eight days ago, alleging police inaction despite repeated complaints against the hospitals.

Singh alleged that his mother was initially admitted to Krishna Hospital on May 13 after developing breathing complications. During treatment, an injection allegedly caused severe swelling and infection in her right hand.

She was later shifted to Paras Hospital, where doctors reportedly informed the family that the infection had spread extensively and amputation was the only option left. Her hand was amputated on May 17.

Breaking down in tears at the commissionerate, Singh had said it was the same hand with which his mother used to feed him.

Clarifying reports of an alleged standoff between the police and the ITBP, Lal said there was "no confrontation or disagreement" between the two forces.

"There was no standoff or disagreement between the police and the ITBP," Lal said, adding that ITBP Commandant Gaurav and the force's medical officer had been invited for discussions related to the inquiry findings.

However, he said the arrival of a large contingent outside the office created a "misleading impression" of a confrontation.

"The media and social media projected it as a siege-like situation, which was incorrect. The personnel were asked to leave the premises and they complied immediately," he said.

The commissioner further said a report had been sent to the ITBP headquarters and its director general, seeking departmental and disciplinary action over what he termed "procedural lapses".

However, Commandant Gaurav told PTI that he was unaware of any such letter being sent to the ITBP headquarters or the director general.

"So far, no clarification has been sought from me by my senior officers. If any such letter has been sent, it will be examined by the higher authorities," he said.

The heavy deployment of ITBP personnel outside the commissionerate on Saturday had sparked rumours that the force had "surrounded" the office, though both the police and the ITBP denied the claims and said the meeting had been scheduled in advance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.