Reviving disappearing rivers in every district needed: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasised the urgent need to revive one disappearing river in every district and turn plantation into a mass movement to combat climate change. On the extreme weather events, he said these are clear consequences of ecological imbalance caused by human activities. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing an event in Gorakhpur on June 6. (HT photo)

Speaking after inaugurating Gorakhpur’s second Kalyan Mandapam (community hall) at Surajkund Dham, Yogi called for large-scale water conservation efforts and widespread plantation along riverbanks and catchment areas.

“Rivers are like arteries of the nation’s body. If they vanish, water crises arise,” the CM said, recalling how the Gaurdhoiya stream, now being revived, was once a river but became a drain due to encroachments. He sought people’s support for the “One Tree in Mother’s Name” campaign.

Yogi stressed the importance of reconnecting with nature and involving communities in restoring ecological balance. “The effects of climate change—untimely rainfall, drought, and ecosystem degradation—are all outcomes of human negligence. It is time for us to take responsibility and act collectively,” he said.

In his address, the CM also highlighted the role of infrastructure aligned with public needs. He said development should serve society’s requirements and facilitate solutions for common people. “Infrastructure should not only reflect growth but also resolve the issues of the masses,” the CM added.

The newly inaugurated Kalyan Mandap, built by the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation, spans 35,500 square feet. It has been constructed at a cost of ₹4.52 crore.

Yogi encouraged residents to install CCTV cameras outside their homes and use technology for public safety. Calling for active civic engagement, he urged citizens and corporators to form mohalla committees to oversee cleanliness and promote plantation drives.

These community groups, he said, will play a crucial role in fostering a healthier and greener environment. “Government schemes can only succeed when people participate wholeheartedly,” Yogi said.

On the occasion, the CM also announced that the 75-bedded working women’s hostel being built by Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation will be named after 18th-century queen of Indore Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, an icon of women empowerment and devotion to culture and religion.

“The dedication coincides with Holkar’s 300th birth anniversary and honours her contributions to empowering women, farmers, and artisans, as well as restoring several iconic temples across India,” he said. The CM also highlighted key development projects underway in Gorakhpur, stating that the city now enjoys four-lane connectivity from all directions along with completed inner and outer ring roads.

Janata Darshan held

On the second day of his visit, Yogi held a Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple where he heard the grievances of over 200 citizens. The CM directed officials to respond swiftly and sensitively to each complaint, ensuring timely and quality resolutions. Later, he offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple and fed jaggery to cattle at the temple’s Gaushala.

‘Complete AYUSH univ work by June 22’

Inspecting the ongoing construction of Uttar Pradesh’s first AYUSH University in Gorakhpur, the CM expressed his strong displeasure over the delay in its completion. He has set June 22 as the final deadline for the completion of all pending work.

‘Celebrate Yoga Day’

Addressing the public, he urged citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 with great enthusiasm in every ward and locality.