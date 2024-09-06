Sanatan Dharma singular true religion, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asserted that Sanatan Dharma is the singular true religion and any threat to it poses a danger to humanity as a whole. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath feeds a cow at Karsevak Puram, in Ayodhya on Thursday. (ANI)

Addressing the Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Veda Award-2024 ceremony hosted by the Singhal Foundation at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya, Adityanath praised Ashok Singhal’s contributions to Sanatan Dharma as a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

“Ashok Singhal had taken an engineering degree from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) but his life was dedicated to Sanatan Dharma. The Ram Janmabhoomi movement and Ashok Singhal were complementary to each other,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath praised Singhal’s efforts for uplift of untouchables, noting that the Veda Vidyalaya and Ekal Vidyalaya which he had established were integral to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Singhal, a former president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, was a key figure in spearheading the Ram temple movement.

“Sanatan Dharma is the singular true religion, any threat to it poses a danger to humanity as a whole. If Sanatan Dharma remains on a path of safety and prosperity, it will pave the way for the betterment of global humanity,” Adityanath was quoted as saying in an official statement.

“When dedication is genuine, the results follow,” Adityanath said, referring to the Ram Temple consecration in January this year.

Ram Lalla’s “enthronement” in Ayodhya marked “the end of slavery” in India, he also said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a vision of a developed India. It is each person’s responsibility to prioritise their civic duties over their rights for the betterment of the country and Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

India’s prestige is deeply rooted in Sanskrit and its cultural heritage, which represent the soul of India, and potentially the world, the chief minister said.

“Today, the world looks to India with hope for peace, security, and harmony. In times of global incidents, international attention turns to India’s leadership,” he said.

Historical connections between Ayodhya Dham, TN have endured for thousands of years: CM

Adityanath also prayed at Hanumangarhi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and participated in the ‘Maha Kumbhabhishek and ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the Ramanathaswamy Temple.

Hailing the construction of the Ramanathaswamy temple as a significant contribution to strengthening of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” he said, “Historical connections between Ayodhya Dham and Tamil Nadu have endured for thousands of years.”

“Thousands of years ago, when Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram set out to search for Mata Sita in Sri Lanka, he worshipped Lord Shiva after building the bridge in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu,” the chief minister said.

He congratulated Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, and other members of the Trust for their unwavering dedication and commitment.

Former RSS Sar Karyavahak Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said, “The establishment of this South Indian-style temple has beautifully connected the North and South of India, with Lord Shiva and Lord Shri Ram serving as the spiritual bridge.”

The chief minister also conducted a review of the ongoing development projects in the city and inspected several construction sites.