‘Save every single vote’: Akhilesh asks partymen after UP SIR draft list roll

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has called upon his booth-level workers to prevent deletion of votes from the electoral rolls after the Election Commission’s special intensive revision (SIR) draft showed a decline of 28.9 million voters in Uttar Pradesh. SP president Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo)

The draft roll released on Tuesday lists 125.5 million voters, down from 154.4 million in the October 27, 2025, roll. In response, Akhilesh directed party workers, whom SP terms ‘PDA Praharis’, to ensure every vote remains registered.

“Despite the efforts of party workers, millions of votes of the PDA community have been removed from voter lists. Workers must conduct thorough investigations at every booth and save every single vote,” Akhilesh said on Thursday.

The Kannauj MP told partymen that ensuring inclusion of names in the voter list was as important as having a citizen ID. He cautioned against any laxity in registering names in the SIR list.

“Saving your vote means saving your constitution and your right to reservations and jobs. It is always the poor, the oppressed and the marginalised who suffer the most. This is our direct appeal to every member of the PDA community: register your vote, save your future,” Akhilesh stated.

The SP leader questioned the difference of lakhs of voters between the assembly election, panchayat election and municipal election rolls. “How is there a difference of millions in the number of voters in assembly elections and panchayat and municipal elections? An explanation is needed,” Akhilesh said.

“The Samajwadi Party raises the question of where approximately 3 crore (28.9 million) voters have disappeared. Is the Election Commission, under pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), trying to limit or suppress the voting rights of backward classes, Dalits, tribals and citizens of rural areas?” he asked.