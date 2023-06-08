Section 144 imposed in Kanpur after Mukhtar Ansari's aide Jeeva shot dead in Lucknow court

Uttar Pradesh police issued prohibitory orders in Kanpur banning the gathering of more than four people following the shooting incident at the Lucknow court premises in which gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's associate Sanjeev Maheshwari, alias Jeeva, was shot dead. Kanpur Additional Commissioner of Police said that section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district to maintain the law and order situation. Police personnel and lawyers outside the court premises in Lucknow after the murder of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

Jeeva was killed in the Lucknow civil court premises on Wednesday.

Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar stated that the shooter involved in the courtroom shooting was also seriously injured.

“Sanjeev alias Jeeva was shot dead and a girl of 1.5 years was also injured whose condition is stable and is undergoing treatment. How many people came to kill him is a matter of investigation but the shooter has been caught and he is also seriously injured,” ANI quoted Surya Pal Gangwar as saying.

How did the firing occur?

An unidentified assailant, posing as a lawyer, gunned down gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari, also known as Jeeva in a Lucknow courtroom on Wednesday. The shooting incident during the courtroom proceedings also left two police constables and an 18-month-old toddler injured. The attack took place shortly after Maheshwari, an aide of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was brought to the courtroom by the police for his involvement in a murder case around 4 pm.

Lucknow (West) Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Raj later confirmed that the assailant, identified as Vijay Yadav from Jaunpur's Kerakat area, had disguised himself as a lawyer and had already taken his position inside the courtroom prior to Maheshwari's arrival. Yadav opened fire, striking the 48-year-old gangster with at least six bullets, causing fatal chest injuries.

Who was Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva?

Sanjeev Maheshwari, also known as Jeeva, had a history of criminal involvement, with a staggering total of 26 cases registered against him dating back to 1995. He was already serving a life sentence for his role in the 1997 murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Brahm Dutt Dwivedi.

In addition to being associated with notorious gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Maheshwari was also one of the co-accused, along with gangster Prem Prakash Singh (known as Munna Bajrangi), in the high-profile murder case of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai. Rai was attacked by a group of armed assailants in Ghazipur district on November 29, 2005. Bajrangi was killed in Baghpat jail in 2018.

