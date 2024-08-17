Security beefed up at Ayodhya gang rape survivor’s house

Ayodhya Security has been increased for the Ayodhya gang rape victim , now living at home in Bhadarsa town after the medical termination of her pregnancy in KGMU, Lucknow A senior police officer said heavy security was being ensured for the victim’s safety and for maintenance of law and order in the area. (Pic for representation)

Over 30 well-equipped and armed police personnel have been strategically stationed to ensure the safety of the Ayodhya gang rape survivor and her family .

Bhadarsa town, where the incident took place and where both the accused and the victim reside, has been placed under heavy police bandobast to prevent any untoward incident , as the area has become communally sensitive due to the nature of the crime and politics over it .

However, no one is allowed to meet the victim or her family members. The police force deployed there denies access to even journalists. Only government medical team members are allowed to enter the victim’s house for her regular medical check-up.

As many as 28 PAC jawans are deployed at her house along with six women constables. The shift changes every 12 hours. The victim’s house remains surrounded by these armed guards round the clock and not even her close relatives can enter without permission from higher officials

A senior police officer said , “Heavy security is being ensured for the victim’s safety and for maintenance of law and order in the area.”