Service top priority for LU medal winners

Besides being good at academics, the winners of three coveted medals of Lucknow University have in one or another way made a mark in society. The list of winners was released by the controller of examination on Friday.

This year, the Chancellor’s Gold Medal will be awarded to MA Psychology student Anushka Jain, 22. The Chancellor’s medal is awarded to the best student in all faculties.

“I have always tried to balance academic and co-curricular activities. Apart from being good in academics, I have a belief that my learning should have a positive impact on society. I write poetry and stories using my knowledge of psychology which has helped several people in different ways. My Instagram page is followed by more than 1.7 lakh people,” said Jain.

The Dr. Chakravarti Gold Medal for service, awarded to a student who is of good behavior and is also helpful in the general social life of the university, will be given to Ayush Chauhan, 22. A student of MA Public Administration, Chauhan has been working to promote awareness about literacy and the environment for the last few years.

“I have been a NCC C certificate holder with ‘A’ grade and a Chief Minister’s Gold medal recipient in NCC. I was also a member of different committees in the hostel and ambassador of ‘My Government portal’, ‘NEP 2020’and ‘LU Alumni Foundation’. I want to continue my initiative by joining the civil services one day. I was glad to hear that I was selected for the medal, and I am thankful to my guide and mentor Mahendra Agnihotri sir who always motivated me to give my best,” said Chauhan.

The Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medal awarded to the best NCC cadet will be given to Anshika Tiwari, 20.

“I have been part of NCC for two years. I have participated in important camps including - ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Lucknow Republic Day Camp’. I have also participated in a programme organised at Governor’s House on Republic Day. I have also received a recommendation from the Additional Director General (ADG) for my briefing on INSAS rifle and a cyclathon. I am now preparing for the Combined Defence Service examination,” said Tiwari who holds the post of Underofficer.