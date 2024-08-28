Shop owner held for sodomizing six, including five minors

LUCKNOW: A 37-year-old grocery shop owner in Meerut was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sodomizing six people, including five minor boys, and demanding money from them by threatening to make their videos viral on social media, senior police officials said. The accused confessed to sodomizing as many as 12 different people, but six others have not yet come forward due to social stigma. (Sourced)

The police officials said the accused had secretly installed a CCTV in his private room where he sodomizes the victims and used to record the act to blackmail them. They said the accused had been doing this for the past seven months, but six victims’ families approached the police and lodged the FIR with Saroorpur police station of Meerut in this connection on August 19.

Meerut additional superintendent of police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur Singh said the accused, identified as Ajit Kumar from Mainaputathi village, operates a grocery shop there. He added that one victim being 21 years old and the other five minors.

The police launched a manhunt after the accused fled his house, leaving behind his 70-year-old mother and wife, who has intellectual disabilities. He was arrested on Tuesday after his location was tracked through electronic surveillance, the ASP said. The accused confessed to sodomizing as many as 12 different people, but six others have not yet come forward due to social stigma. However, the police are trying to counsel them to also register their complaints.

“The accused made the videos viral on social media around August 15, which led to the victims’ families approaching the police,” he said.