Sitapur man gets death penalty for rape, murder of 7-yr-old

A special POCSO court in Sitapur on Thursday awarded the death penalty to a man for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl. The accused, who was related to the victim, was also fined ₹1,30,000. The incident took place in 2019 and the accused was arrested and remained in custody throughout the six-year trial. (Sourced)

Bhagirath Varma, additional district judge and special POCSO court judge, said, “This brutal incident against an innocent girl shames humanity, and such criminals have no right to live.” The court described the case as “rarest of the rare” and noted that the accused posed a threat to society.

The incident took place on January 13, 2019, under the Imalia Sultanpur police station limits. The accused, identified as Neelu, allegedly lured the girl with candy. When she did not return home, family members and neighbours launched a search.

The body was later recovered from the Pirai River, while the victim’s shoes were found at the accused’s residence. Post-mortem report confirmed rape and murder. The accused was arrested and remained in custody throughout the six-year trial.

Following the verdict, the victim’s family expressed satisfaction with the justice system, stating that their daughter had received justice. Villagers and social organisations said the decision would send a strong message to criminals.