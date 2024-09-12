SNMC junior doctor arrested for sexual assault on minor patient

A junior resident doctor was arrested for alleged rape and sexual assault on an 11-year-old girl patient admitted to the paediatric department of Sarojini Naidu Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday. The principal of SN Medical College has suspended the accused and constituted three committees to probe the matter. Dr Dilshad Hussain (28) has been suspended and three committees are probing the matter. (For Representation)

Right wing organisations, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, became active as both doctor and victim were of different communities. They alleged that the SNMC administration was slow to act on the matter.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 64(2) (rape by staff) and 65(2) (rape of woman below 12 years of age) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita beside Section 5e (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 9m (attempt at rape), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 at Madan Mohan Gate police station on Wednesday afternoon.

The FIR (a copy of which is with HT) said the minor , suffering from fever, was admitted to the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital on September 6 and was shifted to paediatric department on September 7 .

The mother of the victim alleged the accused junior resident doctor Dilshad Hussain who was on duty at 11.55 pm on September 10, sexually assaulted her daughter on the pretext of examination. She claimed to have reported the matter at 1098 and sought action against the accused.

“The accused doctor has been arrested and case registered at MM Gate police station. Investigation is on,” informed Sukanya Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and Media Cell incharge for Agra Police Commissionarate .

The principal of SN Medical College and Hospital Dr Prashant Kumar said that the accused, working in the paediatric department, was a first year junior resident doctor and was handed over to the police.

“Dr Dilshad Hussain (28) has been suspended and three committees, including disciplinary, departmental and internal, are probing the matter,” he said. He refuted that there was delay in taking action in the matter.

“It is a shameful act by a doctor with a minor girl under treatment in hospital. We will fight till the end to get justice for the victim girl,” said Digvijay Nath Tiwari, the prant sanyojak of Bajrang Dal.