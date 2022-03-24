Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Social organisation recognised on World Water Day
The Parmarth Samaj Sevi Sansthan, working to improve the livelihood of people through water-conservation campaigns, received the country’s prestigious Water Champion Award on the occasion of World Water Day on Tuesday
Social organisation Parmarth Samaj Sevi Sansthan’s Sanjay Singh receiving the Water Champion Award at a function organised at India Habitat Centre, Delhi. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Parmarth Samaj Sevi Sansthan, working to improve the livelihood of people through water-conservation campaigns, received the country’s prestigious Water Champion Award on the occasion of World Water Day on Tuesday. The sansthan is primarily working in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Sanjay Singh of Parmarth Samaj Sevi Sansthan received the award at a function organised at India Habitat Centre, Delhi. The award was presented by Shoko Noda, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative in India, Bharat Lal, additional secretary, ministry of Jal Shakti and Vibha Dhawan, director-general, The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI).

Singh said that the Parmarth Samaj Sevi Sansthan has developed various models of water conservation in the Bundelkhand region. Along with the revival of ponds and lakes constructed by Chandela and Bundela rulers in the Medieval period, the organisation constituted women volunteer groups (Jal Saheli), organised water panchayats and constructed structures for water conservation and supply of water in the rural areas of Bundelkhand, he said.

